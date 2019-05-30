{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | David Paul Mohl, 60, died May 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

