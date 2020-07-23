Moore, David M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNER | David M. Moore, 95, passed peacefully on July 18, 2020, surrounded by his children.

Dave is survived by daughters, Donna Erikson (Ron) Kinsley and Della (Jerry) Mader; sons, Leslie (Shelli) and Larry (Lezlie); grandchildren, Karsten (Dixie) Erikson, Clint (Tessa) Erikson, Beth (Trusty) Mertens, Courtney (Michael) Gould, Chris (Alicia) Erikson, Casey Hupp, Lex & Lane Moore, Zach (Kenzie) Mader and Lindsay Mader; great-grandchildren, Grace Erikson, Josie & Amber Mertens, Ellie, Aaron, Miley & Owen Erikson, James Calhoon, Carter & Evan Erikson, Ruby & Beck Gould, Camden, Archer & Renner Erikson, Zylah & Zaydin Mader, Nolan, Maggie & McKenna Hupp; brother, Terry (Kay) Moore; brother-in-law, Darrel Lintvedt; sister, Margaret Juhnke; sister-in-law, Bernice Moore; plus, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Vivian Auditorium.

Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.