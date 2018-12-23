RAPID CITY | James "Jim" Eugene Moore, 70, son of Donald Marion and Mildred Lucille (McBee) Moore, passed away December 21, 2018, at his home near Rapid City. Jim developed cardiac illnesses related to agent orange exposure during U.S. Army service in Vietnam and had a recent cancer diagnosis.
In an early school paper, Jim wrote about his own life, “I was born on a cold 5th day of April in ’48 at Dickinson, North Dakota. My early years were very much to my liking, although I knew it would end sometime. I was taken off to school. My teacher was very nice, but it seemed as though she talked all the time.” Jim persevered in his studies though, and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1966 and later attended Dickinson State College. In 1967, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam at age 19.
Jim served 10 years on active duty with elite army airborne units such as the 101st Airborne and the 504th, 501st, and 509th Parachute Infantry Regiments. After release from active duty, Jim continued his service for 12 years in the Army National Guard and Reserves. While with the North Dakota National Guard, he was assigned as Safety NCO to an infrastructure mission in Honduras. Jim continued service with the South Dakota National Guard and is a graduate of the Noncommissioned Officers Academy. He retired in 2008 at the rank of Sergeant First Class.
SFC Jim Moore was awarded numerous medals for valor and achievement. Among these are: The Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Parachute Badge, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Occupation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 10 Year Army Reserve Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm and French Army Special Forces Badge.
Jim and Leslie Kubik married at Dickinson, North Dakota. This marriage ended by divorce. Jim worked as an oil and gas landman for the Everett Oil Company. In 1985, Jim met Mary Elizabeth (Betsey) Harris and in 1989 moved with her while she attended law school at the University of South Dakota. Jim supported Betsey’s efforts through law school, telling her “Quitting is not an option.” Upon Betsey’s graduation, they moved to Rapid City, where Jim worked as a groundskeeper at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course at Ellsworth Air Base and the Elks Club Golf Course until his retirement. Jim and Betsey’s stars aligned, and they married on November 22, 1993. Betsey and Jim shared their deep love for one another with “Buckshot the Wonder Dog.” Jim has requested that he not have a funeral. However, Betsey, family and friends will gather in a field near Watford City, North Dakota, where Jim’s ashes will be mingled with Buck’s and released to the prairie winds.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betsey, of Rapid City, his brothers Sidney R. Moore (Carol) of Franklin, Ohio; Donald Moore (Barbara) of Wasilla, Alaska; his brothers-in-law Mike Harris (Myrna), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Cliff Harris (Colleen), of Phoenix, Arizona; Pat Harris (Zella) of Nampa, Idaho, and sister-in-law Janine Phillips (Arthur), of Tyler, Texas. Jim always spoke proudly of his nephews, Jeff Moore (Barbara), Mike Moore (Laurie), Tyler Moore (Jennifer), Isaac Moore (Pauline) and of his niece, Roberta Sue Moore, for their personal accomplishments and their exemplary parenting of Brandon, Amanda, Allie, Spencer, Sidney, Isabella, Penelope, Nathaniel, Sophia and Sonya.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be to personal charities, especially for children or veterans.
