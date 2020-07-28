Morris, Harold R.
STURGIS | Harold Raymond Morris, 95, died July, 26, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

