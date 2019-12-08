WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | James "Jay" Moses, 71, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Denver, with his wife and daughter at his side. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND, and Celebrations of his Life will be held at times to be determined in Bismarck, ND.
Jay was born Jan. 2, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, the only son of Dr. Jim and Edna Moses of Bismarck. Jay graduated from Bismarck High School in 1966. He then graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1972, and joined the Army where he was in the Medical Service Corp. Following his military service, he attended Saint Louis University and graduated with a Masters in Healthcare Administration in 1979. Jay had a successful career in hospital administration.
Jay married Linda Olson on Aug. 24, 1969. Jay and Linda moved several times, and made great friends in each place they have lived.
Jay enjoyed supporting many civic organizations. These included the Exchange Club, the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite (where he attained the honor of a 33rd degree), Naja Shrine, and Jesters. He was also an avid hunter and woodworker, among many other interests and hobbies. Jay was on the Board of Directors of American Bancor, Ltd. for many years. After retirement, Jay and Linda moved to Rapid City, SD, and then to Westcliffe, CO. They loved living in the mountains and being closer to grandchildren and to nature.
Jay is survived by his wife, Linda Moses; his daughter and son-in-law, Jolyn Moses and Reed Lyells; and his grandchildren, James Moses Lyells and Carolyn Jayne Lyells. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Shrine Hospitals for Children, the Dakota Zoo, or the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
