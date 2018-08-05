Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | Leo Clark Moses, 98, died July 16, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18, at Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home.

the life of: Moses, Leo Clark
