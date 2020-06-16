Moss, Kenneth L.
RAPID CITY | Kenneth Lawrence Moss, 75, died Nov. 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be on Tuesday, June 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at the VFW Park and Chapel, across I-90 from the National Cemetery.

