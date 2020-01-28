Mousseau, Robert
Mousseau, Robert

CODY, Neb. | Robert Mousseau, 79, died Jan. 24, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

