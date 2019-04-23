RAPID CITY | Kenneth John Mueller, 81, lost his battle with cancer on April 20, 2019, in Rapid City, surrounded by his immediate family.
Kenneth was born June 1, 1937, in Oakes, ND, to John and Edith Mueller. Kenneth attended Ada 4 Country School up until the 8th grade. After leaving school, Kenny joined his father on the family farm east of Ellendale. Kenny farmed with his father until 1965, when he started working for Dickey Rural Telephone. Kenny retired from DRN in 1999 for a little relaxation. After he retired, Kenny enjoyed time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife, Betty.
Kenny was a member of the American Legion and was enrolled in the National Guard. Kenny married Betty Kurle in 1962 and they were blessed with three children. Kenny and Betty lived on a farm north of Ellendale when they were first married. Later they moved into Ellendale until 2008, before retiring to Rapid City.
Kenny had a special love for the Rapid City Rush. He enjoyed going to many of games and cheering on the hockey team. Kenneth enjoyed fishing at their lake house on Pheasant Lake. He and Betty spent many weekends camping with family and friends. Kenny could always be found manicuring his yard or washing his cars. The pride and joy in Kenny’s life was definitely his grandchildren. They loved spending time with their grandpa and listening to any story he would share with them.
Kenny is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; sons, Scott (Regina) and Bob (Kelly); daughter, Wendy; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bette (Bill), Yvonne (Larry) and Sally (Del).
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Pearl; and granddaughter, Brittany.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice House in Rapid City for their tremendous care during this difficult time.
Graveside burial and a Celebration of Life for Kenny will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Ellendale City Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the United Methodist Church in Ellendale.
Family and friends may sign Kenny’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
