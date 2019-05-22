{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Charles Muhm, 86, died May 18, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. May 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Timothy Castor officiating.

Inurnment with military honors will be at 9 a.m. May 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Muhm, Charles
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments