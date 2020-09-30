Mullin, Frank

 Skip to main content
RAPID CITY | Frank Mullin, 99, died Sept. 28, 2020.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil services, on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at the church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

