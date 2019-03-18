Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Guy Edward “Eddy” Mullinex Jr., 87, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He served in the Air Force

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral chapel. Burial with military honors follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Mullinex Jr., Guy Edward 'Eddy'
