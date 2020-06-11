Mundt, Rodney D.
STURGIS | Rodney Dean Mundt, 71, died May 17, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Private family services will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

