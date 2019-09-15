RAPID CITY | Michael Jay Munsch, 53, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Michael was born on November 7, 1965 in Rapid City to Samuel and LaReign (Leighton) Munsch.
Michael got his GED in 1985, and graduated from Central High School so that he could go into the Navy.
Michael worked as a manager for Graffiti’s Car Wash prior to moving to Knechts Lumber and Distribution in 2010 where he was a truck driver.
Michael was an avid bowler which grew into his main passion. He was on multiple leagues and loved every moment with his friends. He competed in Cancer and Youth fundraising tournaments to help those in need and to support those he bowled with. He also bowled in state and national tournaments.
Michael always had a smile on his face, a joke for your ear and cologne that would drive you crazy. If you ever had the privilege to receive a “Mikey Hug”, you knew how amazing he was, you could feel how much he cared for you and loved you.
The many lives and hearts that Michael touched will never be known, but he will forever be carried in ours.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Sam and LaReign Munsch, Rapid City, his daughters: Codi Munsch, Wall, SD and Katie Munsch, Grand Junction, CO, his grandchildren; Morgan, Layne and Jaxon, his aunt, Cheryl Boese, Waite Park, MN, his uncle, Arlen (Dee) Munsch, Yankton, SD, and Ulga Munsch of Verona, Italy, many cousins, family and friends as well as close friends; Shayne and DaLynn, Rapid City.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Rapid City, followed by inurnment with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 1 p.m.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Michael’s name to the Youth Bowling League.
To send flowers to the family of Michael Munsch, please visit Tribute Store.
