{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael Munsch, 53, died Sept. 10, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17, at First Baptist Church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Munsch, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 16
Visitation
Monday, September 16, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Order flowers for Michael's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Visitation begins.
Sep 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
9:00AM
First Baptist Church
707 St. Patrick Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Michael's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Memorial Service begins.
Sep 17
Graveside Service
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
12:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Michael's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments