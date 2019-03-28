HERMOSA | Samuel Edward Murrey, 75, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Norene Murrey of Hermosa; one son, Matthew Murrey of Hermosa; one daughter, Rachael (Don) Wirostek of Oakley, MI; and two sisters, Carolynn (Jere) Grove, Brookings, and Barbara (Ed) Braunger, Gilbert, AZ. He has two grandchildren, Katie and Seth.
Burial services, with military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Father William Zandri officiating. A reception will follow from 4-6 p.m. at the Hermosa American Legion Post 303 to share stories and celebrate his life.
At the request of the family, memorials to honor Sam may be directed to the Hermosa Volunteer Fire Department.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.