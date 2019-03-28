Try 3 months for $3
Samuel Murrey

HERMOSA | Samuel Edward Murrey, 75, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Norene Murrey of Hermosa; one son, Matthew Murrey of Hermosa; one daughter, Rachael (Don) Wirostek of Oakley, MI; and two sisters, Carolynn (Jere) Grove, Brookings, and Barbara (Ed) Braunger, Gilbert, AZ. He has two grandchildren, Katie and Seth.

Burial services, with military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Father William Zandri officiating. A reception will follow from 4-6 p.m. at the Hermosa American Legion Post 303 to share stories and celebrate his life.

At the request of the family, memorials to honor Sam may be directed to the Hermosa Volunteer Fire Department.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

