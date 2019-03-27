Try 3 months for $3

HERMOSA | Samuel E. Murrey, 75, died March 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

