Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dean Myers

RAPID CITY | Dean R. Myers, 97, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Survivors include his son, Ronald Myers, Santa Fe, NM; his daughter, Marilyn Bendt, Rapid City; four grandchildren, Holly, Elizabeth, Andrew and Alexander; a great-granddaughter, Jillian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 30, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment, with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

A memorial has been established to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Vision Fund.

Friends may view his complete obituary and sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Myers, Dean R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments