Naugle, Jack R.

RAPID CITY | Jack R. Naugle, 82, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at Clarkson Mountain View Nursing Home.
Jack was the second of three sons born to John and Elizabeth (Burd) Naugle on April 1, 1937. His birth date would prove to be prophetic in that he became well known for being a bit of a clown. He loved bringing joy to others and took every opportunity to gift others with laughter. He spent his childhood in Lead, SD, San Pedro, CA, and Custer, SD. In high school (grad 1955) he participated in many activities including football, basketball, chorus, and drama.
A sweet farm girl named Sharon Ellerton caught his eye. In 1957, Jack took “Sherri” to a community dance in Hermosa and asked her to marry him. They were married that August and lived in Custer, then Newcastle, WY, before they settled in Rapid City to raise their family. There in that tightly-knit neighborhood near Canyon Lake, Jack used his considerable carpentry skill to build his wood shop and remodel his home, adding custom cabinetry and furniture.
Jack led a life that was defined by a continuing theme of self-sacrifice and service to others. He joined the Army reserves during his senior year in high school. In 1956 Jack was hired by Black Hills Power and Light, where he would spend the rest of his career, retiring in 1999. With his line crews, he tended power lines and brought electricity to parts of the area that had never had it before. During the Flood of 1972, Jack used his bucket truck to rescue stranded citizens of Rapid City from high waters.
Jack and Sherri were known for their magnetism, drawing in friends and family to themselves. In her teen years, they brought Andrea Stensland into their home, calling her their “special foster daughter,” and embraced her four children as honorary grandchildren. Jack and Sherri’s love of community was evident as they organized neighborhood picnics, family reunions and class reunions. Jack coached little league baseball and supported youth athletics throughout his life.
Jack was a member of the Moose Lodge. In retirement Jack joined the Masons, Scottish Rite, Royal Order of Jesters, and the Naja Shrine, where he enjoyed the fellowship of his brothers and continued service to children, as he frequently drove children and their parents to Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jack loved his motorcycle, and countless motorcycle enthusiasts recognize Jack as the man who taught them motorcycle safety. On their motorcycle, he and Sherri traveled the continent with a group of good friends whose residences spanned the US and Canada.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon "Sherri"; his parents, John and Elizabeth; his brother, Robert; his son, Kasey; and his grandson, Chad Hagemann. He is survived by his brother, William "Bill"; his daughters, Kelli (Jim Van Norman), and Kimberly (Andres Lopez); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Naja Shrine Travel Fund or the American Diabetes Association in memory of Jack Naugle.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
10:00AM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
