Naugle, Jack R.

RAPID CITY | Jack R. Naugle, 82, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at Clarkson Mountain View Nursing Home.

Jack was the second of three sons born to John and Elizabeth (Burd) Naugle on April 1, 1937. His birth date would prove to be prophetic in that he became well known for being a bit of a clown. He loved bringing joy to others and took every opportunity to gift others with laughter. He spent his childhood in Lead, SD, San Pedro, CA, and Custer, SD. In high school (grad 1955) he participated in many activities including football, basketball, chorus, and drama.

A sweet farm girl named Sharon Ellerton caught his eye. In 1957, Jack took “Sherri” to a community dance in Hermosa and asked her to marry him. They were married that August and lived in Custer, then Newcastle, WY, before they settled in Rapid City to raise their family. There in that tightly-knit neighborhood near Canyon Lake, Jack used his considerable carpentry skill to build his wood shop and remodel his home, adding custom cabinetry and furniture.