CENTENNIAL, Colo. | Dean Sheplee Nauman, former owner of Nauman Advertising and Nauman Printing in Rapid City, SD, died April 3, 2019. He was 99.
Dean was born Sept. 13, 1919, in Gettysburg, SD, to Ralph and Charlotte Nauman. He followed his passion for fine art, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD, also studying one year at the University of Iowa. He began work for a Master of Fine Arts at the Chicago Art Institute. He taught art at Wesleyan until he was drafted into the Army during the second World War. He trained as a glider pilot in the Air Corps. He served for four years, which included a tour in India in intelligence.
After discharge he worked at the Chamber of Commerce in Hot Springs, SD, where he met and then married Ida May Pengra on June 11, 1947. They moved to Rapid City where he focused on graphic art. He enjoyed a busy career, the Black Hills, his three children and travel. He helped build Rockerville, won awards for his advertising, and commendations for civic leadership. He worked on the Preacher Smith Museum in Deadwood, SD, taught at Black Hills State, painted, made movies and slide shows that were highly prized. His paintings are on Facebook and Instagram.
Dean and "Penny" moved to Denver in 1986 to be with their children. He volunteered wherever he could, including for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, creating more artistic works, and community outreach.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Gerhardt, Littleton; son, John Nauman, Pittsburgh; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his wife, Ida May; oldest daughter, Deanna of Colorado; and brothers, Ralph and Charles Nauman of South Dakota.
