RAPID CITY | William Edward "Buck" Naumann passed away at the age of 86 on April 16, 2019. Buck was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Penn, PA, to William and Romayne Naumann.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and some of Buck’s fondest memories were of his travels and lifelong friends made during his four years of service. While stationed at Ellsworth, he met Nannette “Nan” Anderson on a night out in Rapid City. They were married on April 30, 1958, spending the next 57 years together as best friends. They were blessed with two sons, Michael "Mike" and Nicholas "Nick."
Buck worked as a glazier his entire adult life at Black Hills Glass and Mirror and then Hagen Glass. For over four decades he worked on hundreds of buildings in the Black Hills area which he would proudly point out during a drive. Buck’s passions were his family and friends, his deep Faith, his dog, trips back to Pennsylvania to see his family, keeping his house and yard in top shape and his extremely orderly garage. He was incredibly loyal — one you could always count on in times of need. Buck was a wonderful husband, dad, "papa" and friend with a kind and generous heart and his own unique sense of humor and charm. While he will be missed terribly, we know that he is now united in eternity with his true love, Nannette.
Survived by sons, Mike (Julie) and Nick (Joe); his special granddaughters, Nicolle Naumann-Burr (Chris) and Natasha; great-grandchildren, Delilah and Maddox Burr; and his loving siblings Joe, Jean and Dorothy (Al) in Pennsylvania.
A special thank you to the staff and residents of Edgewood Assisted Living who were like a second family, as well as West Hills Medical staff who treated Buck with caring compassion in his final weeks.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Christian Wake services on Thursday, April 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with visitation an hour prior. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Inurnment, with full military honors, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials suggested to the Black Hills Humane Society or Catholic Charities.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
