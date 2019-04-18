{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William E. Naumann, 86, died April 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with Vigil services and Recital of the Rosary at 7 p.m. on April 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Funeral Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 26, at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

