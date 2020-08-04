You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson, Douglas E.
0 entries

Nelson, Douglas E.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Douglas E. Nelson, 81, died July 31, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life services will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Grace United Methodist Church. Masks are strongly encouraged. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News