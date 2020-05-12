Nelson, Martin 'Marty'

RAPID CITY | On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Martin Paul "Marty" Nelson passed away, at age 69, in Rapid City.
Marty was born on Nov. 16, 1950 in Rapid City to Holsey and Mina (Wintrode) Nelson. Marty joined the service and served his country honorably in the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam from 1969-1971. On Nov. 26, 1974, he married Dianne Roseland, his wife of 45 years.
Marty was a great provider for his family and a dedicated truck driver for Baker Timber Products the past 30 years.
Marty had a passion for wood working and was a skilled craftsman. He also loved to watch baseball.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Holsey, and his mother, Mina, and a sister, Sandra Cousins. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his two children, Angela (John) Trask of Box Elder, and Brian (Vicky) Nelson of Brandon; a brother, John (Carmen) of Vancouver, WA; a sister, Joan Birkla of Decatur, AL; numerous grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A community memorial service is planned at a future date.
