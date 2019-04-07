Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Richard Dean Neubert Sr., 84, died April 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on April 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Neubert Sr., Richard
