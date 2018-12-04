Try 1 month for 99¢

HILL CITY | James J. Niggemann, 86, died Nov. 30, 2018.

He served in U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 5 p.m. Christian Wake and Rosary services on Dec. 9 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

