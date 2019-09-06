{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Henry L. Nore, 83, died Sept. 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, at St. James Lutheran Church.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

To send flowers to the family of Henry Nore, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 10
Ceremonial Tribute
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
10:00AM
Order flowers for Henry's Ceremonial Tribute
Guaranteed delivery before Henry's Ceremonial Tribute begins.
Load comments