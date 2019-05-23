{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Melvin Richard Nygaard, 75, died May 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

the life of: Nygaard, Melvin R.
