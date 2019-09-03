RAPID CITY | Jerry Maurice Oien, 81, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019 in Rapid City. Jerry, was born on March 13, 1938 to Eddie and Gladys (Venn) Oien in Halstad, MN.
Following his graduation from Hendrum (MN) High School in 1956, Jerry joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served as a radio operator on the U.S.S. Oriskany until his honorable discharge in 1961. During his tenure in the U.S Navy, Jerry was awarded a good conduct medal for his service.
Upon his discharge, Jerry worked with his father building grain elevators. His career eventually led him to Winner, where he met and married Donna Belle Brown. During this marriage to Donna, of more than 10 years, Jerry and Donna gave birth to a son, Shane L., and he formally adopted Misty M. and Tim T. Eventually Jerry and his family moved to Rapid City, where Jerry worked for more than 30 years as a fabricator for several businesses.
He also met his soul mate and best friend, Kay Moore, with whom he shared his life for more than 25 years. She was at his side when he departed from this world.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to Jerry’s passion for reading Western novels, Jerry was also an avid collector of antique guns. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with Kay.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and sister, JoAnn (Oien) Brennan. In addition to Kay, he leaves behind his three children, Misty Oien, Tim (Nancee) Oien, and Shane (Stephanie) Oien, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Oien, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.