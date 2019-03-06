PIEDMONT | Dale Willis Oliver, 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Rapid City.
Dale was born April 21, 1930, in New Underwood to Earl and Goldie (Liston) Oliver. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950 and served two years for his country. Dale worked in the timber industry and then moved his career to SD Cement Plant, where he worked for 26 years before retiring in 1991.
He met the love of his life, Lolita Hodgman, in 1954 and they married on April 23, 1955. Together they had many adventures such as fishing and hunting for rocks, but their most beloved adventure was their six children: Dale Jr., Judy, Tom, Jeff, Steve and Bob. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lolita; his children, Judy (Paul) Merfeld, Tom (Nancy) Oliver, and Steve Oliver, all of Piedmont, Jeff (Vicki) Oliver, Rapid City, and Bob (Chris) Oliver; 14 beloved grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his son, Dale Jr.; his brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Keith Smith; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Burial, with military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
