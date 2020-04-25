Olney, Russ
0 entries

Olney, Russ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KADOKA | Russ Olney, 90, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

A come-and-go viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Live streaming will be available for the graveside service so you can watch the service from www.rushfuneralhome.com if you do not wish to attend in person.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.

To plant a tree in memory of Russ Olney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News