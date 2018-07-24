PIERRE | Alberta Marjorie “Marge” (Warnka) Olson, 95, passed away July 20, 2018, at Avera Mary House Long Term Care.
She was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Silex, MO, to Frederic and Nova (Perkins) Warnka. She grew up and attended school through high school in Silex, going on to attend Hanibal Business School in St. Louis.
Marge, as she was commonly known, served in WW II, with the Navy Waves and was a seaman apprentice.
She later married Marvin Olson in Dallas, TX, on Nov. 28, 1948. Marge was happy to be a stay at home wife and mother, living in numerous places with her family over the years: Hayes, Pierre and Ft. Pierre, and Apache Junction, AZ.
Marge was involved with numerous clubs and organizations over the years, including the Happy Home Club, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Ladies Aid and Toastmistress. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to mourn her passing include her husband of almost 70 years, Marvin; her children, Char Morrison (Roland Ritter), Roberta (Lee) Holmes, Fred Olson and Susan West (Steve Spitler); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Neva Dickmann; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joyce Wilp; and a great-grandson, Logan Krause.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 26, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at Lutheran Memorial Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on July 27, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Ft. Pierre.
Isburg Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at isburgfuneralchapels.com
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriner’s c/o Naja Travel Fund 4091 Sturgis Rd., Rapid City, SD, 57702.
