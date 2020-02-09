Orem Jr., Paul

RAPID CITY | Paul Orem Jr., 86, died Feb. 7, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Visitation held one hour prior.
Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 14
Burial
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
