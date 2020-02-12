Orem Jr., Paul

RAPID CITY | Paul Orem Jr.'s angels escorted him to his heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from Rapid City Monument Hospital.
He was born July 6, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Paul and Marjorie Orem Sr.
He attended Central High School in Columbus, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and married the love of his life, Margery, that same year. After serving as a bombing navigation systems tech for 20 years, he retired as MSGT in 1974. He spent time in England and Vietnam, and received the good conduct medal in 1957.
Paul was an avid golfer and won several Elks Club Super Senior awards over the years. He also enjoyed mentoring junior golfers, trout fishing and pheasant hunting with his buddies. He certainly knew his way around in the kitchen and loved it when New Year’s Day came around so he could serve pork and sauerkraut to his close friends and neighbors.
He spoiled every dog he ever had, the last one being Buster. He even spoiled the one he dog sat, Odie. They ate better than some people. When he no longer had a dog, he fed his puppies (the deer that came to his yard).
He is survived by wife, Margery of The Village of Skyline Pines; son, Mark; grandson, Mark Jr.; great-granddaughter, Kylie; sisters, Diana Levette of Columbus, OH, and Mara Workentine of Colorado Springs, CO; many nieces and nephews; members of Westgate Church and Westberry Trails Association; and special friends, Bob & Ruth Alfson, Tom Loomis, and Kathy Moen.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Phillip, Lanny and Betty.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way (in lieu of flowers) may make a gift in his memory to the Hospice House, 224 Elk St., Rapid City.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
11:00AM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
12:30PM
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
