Orem Jr., Paul

RAPID CITY | Paul Orem Jr.'s angels escorted him to his heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from Rapid City Monument Hospital.

He was born July 6, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Paul and Marjorie Orem Sr.

He attended Central High School in Columbus, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and married the love of his life, Margery, that same year. After serving as a bombing navigation systems tech for 20 years, he retired as MSGT in 1974. He spent time in England and Vietnam, and received the good conduct medal in 1957.

Paul was an avid golfer and won several Elks Club Super Senior awards over the years. He also enjoyed mentoring junior golfers, trout fishing and pheasant hunting with his buddies. He certainly knew his way around in the kitchen and loved it when New Year’s Day came around so he could serve pork and sauerkraut to his close friends and neighbors.

He spoiled every dog he ever had, the last one being Buster. He even spoiled the one he dog sat, Odie. They ate better than some people. When he no longer had a dog, he fed his puppies (the deer that came to his yard).