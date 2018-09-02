Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Howard Orr

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Howard K. Orr, 95, passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Centre Ave. Health and Rehab facility in Fort Collins, after a late-life struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Howard was born in 1923 in Bellvue, CO, to Chester and Muriel Orr. He graduated from Cache La Poudre High School in 1941 and from CSU with a master’s degree in forestry in 1948. During his freshman year of college, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and flew C-46 transport planes carrying combat cargo over the Himalayas to China (the “Hump”) and troop carrier missions to Beijing. In October 1945, he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant.

Upon his return to the states, he married Florence Mahan of LaPorte, CO. During his career in forestry, he was employed as a Research Hydrologist by the Great Basin Experimental Range Station in Ephraim, UT, from 1948-1956, and by the Rocky Mountain Forest & Range Experiment Station in Rapid City, SD, from 1956 until his retirement in 1978. Howard and Florence moved back to Fort Collins in 1991.

They enjoyed traveling and camping, and they were snowbirds for many years at their second home in Zapata, TX, where they would meet up with their Colorado siblings.

Howard enjoyed woodworking, lapidary and astronomy. He had a beautiful baritone voice and sang throughout his life for church choirs, the Black Hills Barbershop Chorus in Rapid City, as well as the Harmonettes in Fort Collins in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Howard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Florence; his daughter, Andrea Yarger (Terry) of South Dakota; son, Terry Orr of Fort Collins; daughter, Becky Craig (Jim) of Wyoming; plus six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Memorial Gardens at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins.

The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers at Centre Ave. Health & Rehab and Halcyon Hospice Care. 

Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Fort Collins.

Online memories and condolences can be expressed at goesfuneralcare.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Orr, Howard K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments