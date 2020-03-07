Ortega, Joseph M.

HOT SPRINGS | Papa Jo was born March 2, 1922 to Antonio and Mercedes Ortega in the coastal town of Santa Barbara, CA. The bombing of Pearl Harbor had a great impact on Jo. In September 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the duration of the war. Joseph served as a Boatswains Mate on the Destroyer U.S.S. Trippe in the Pacific. After an honorable discharge in 1946, Joseph returned to the Carpinteria/Santa Barbara area where he spent over 50 years as ranch foreman for Rancho Las Lomitas.

He retired to Piedmont and spent his last years as a resident of the State Veteran Home in Hot Springs.

His passions were supporting his son’s activities, his horse, his German Shepherds, and racing motorcycles. One of his most notable traits was his willingness to reach out to the assistance of others.

Joseph is survived by son, Mark Reva Ortega; four grandchildren, Andre, Cody, Caitlin, Angelo; and one great-grandchild, Vittoro.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; stepmother, Juanita; and son, Damon.

Joseph embraced his life with passion every day. It reflected in his work ethic, love for family, country and his love of life.

