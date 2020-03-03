Ortega, Joseph M.
Ortega, Joseph M.

HOT SPRINGS | Joseph M. Ortega, 97, died March 1, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the chapel at the State Veterans Home.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
State Veterans Home
2500 Minnekahta
Hot Springs, SD 57747
