 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osterloh, Martin
0 entries

Osterloh, Martin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Martin Osterloh, 86, died Sept. 5, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 10, at Lord of Life Church. A private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News