RAPID CITY | Thomas H. Overton, 93, died Feb. 24, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on March 1, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

