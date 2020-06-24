Owens, George B.
0 entries

Owens, George B.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | George B. Owens, 92, died June 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force.

Viewing will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of George Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News