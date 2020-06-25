Owens, George B.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | George Byron Owens, 92, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Survivors include children, Darlene (Dan) Roth, Georgene (Joe) Leshuk, and Rolland (Dawnette) Owens. His wife, Mary, preceded him in death in 2019.

George retired from the military after serving in the U.S. Marines during WWII and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Viewing will be from 11-11:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Kirk Funeral Home. A family committal service will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Family and friends may sign George’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

