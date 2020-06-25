Owens, George B.
0 entries

Owens, George B.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Owens

CUSTER | George Byron Owens, 92, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Survivors include children, Darlene (Dan) Roth, Georgene (Joe) Leshuk, and Rolland (Dawnette) Owens. His wife, Mary, preceded him in death in 2019.

George retired from the military after serving in the U.S. Marines during WWII and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Viewing will be from 11-11:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Kirk Funeral Home. A family committal service will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Family and friends may sign George’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News