RAPID CITY | Rynnie Lynn Pariseau, 67, died Aug. 29, 2018.

She served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Celebrate
the life of: Pariseau, Rynnie L.
