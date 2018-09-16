RAPID CITY | Rynnie Lynn Pariseau, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Hot Springs VA Medical Center following a brief but valiant battle with metastatic lung cancer, which he said wasn’t supposed to happen for another 10 years. But it is not up to us when this will happen in our lives.
Rynnie was born on Oct. 26, 1950, in Holyoke, MA, to Rene Donat Pariseau and Merna Minera (Minehart) Pariseau Veverka. Following Merna’s divorce from Rene she married Edward Veverka on Feb. 22, 1958, who became a father to Rynnie. He graduated from BGM High School in Brooklyn, IA, and one week later was sworn into service for the United States Air Force.
Rynnie made the Air Force his career and honorably served the country he loved for 21 years. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant. During his career he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, NE; K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Marquette, MI; and Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City. During the Vietnam War he served one tour in U-Tapao Thailand. He was honorably discharged in May 1991. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for the State of South Dakota as a security guard at the Army Aviation Support Facility and later as a custodian at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. He officially retired in 2012 and enjoyed spending time in his garage listening to music, drinking Pepsi, and wrangling his cats.
His career with the Air Force and his many temporary duty assignments allowed him to travel, which he enjoyed and which he continued until he was no longer able to do so. He especially liked to travel to the Caribbean islands and collected Hard Rock guitars from the islands he had visited, which he proudly displayed and would show to all. He took his fashion cues from no one and could be easily spotted in his usual attire of a Caribbean shirt (don’t ever call it a Hawaiian shirt unless you want to be shown that it did in fact come from a Caribbean island), blue jean shorts, white socks, and white Velcro tennis shoes (I don’t have time to tie my shoes) which he wore on a daily basis, unless there was a blizzard raging.
Rynnie enjoyed old cars and would gladly tell anyone the make and model of various cars in the vicinity, whether or not they had asked for that information. He particularly enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll music, and cruising. His love of rock and roll brought him to find Concerts at Sea which combines cruising and old rock and roll music. His annual cruise was always the highlight of his year. He looked forward to it and the “family” reunion that came along with it. Usually held in January, the reunion was a joyous assembly of friends he had made over the years. He would gladly regale anyone he met with tales of his cruises and never met anyone who wasn’t a great friend immediately. He loved life, people, the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, Pepsi, and old movies. He will be greatly and deeply missed until we are united with him again.
Rynnie married Janelle Mateer on Oct. 27, 1972, in Omaha, NE. To this union were born two sons: Edward Donat Pariseau and Raymond Carl Pariseau. They divorced in August 1979. Rynnie married and was divorced from Dorothy Hansen Donegan. On July 27, 1996, Rynnie married Kathleen Crawford in Rapid City.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Crawford of Rapid City; her daughters, Carin Smith (Jake Stirneman) of Plainview, MN, Colleen Fines (Justin Fines) and Lisa Routt, all of Rapid City; his son, Raymond Pariseau of Omaha, NE; his sister, Renee Lynette (Pariseau) Manley of Newton, IA; four grandchildren, Tyler Young, Madysen Fines, Brooklyn Routt, and Olivia Fines; one great-granddaughter, Raeleigh Sisneros; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Merna Veverka and his son, Edward Pariseau.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
