Parke, Harold 'Smokey'
0 entries

Parke, Harold 'Smokey'

  • 0

LEAD | Harold “Smokey” Parke, 87, died Dec. 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at First Baptist Church in Deadwood. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News