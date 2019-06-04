{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jack J. Parker Sr., 86, died June 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. on June 8, at Pine Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Parker Sr., Jack J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments