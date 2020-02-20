Parsons, Richard B.

RAPID CITY | The world lost a “larger than life” man on Feb. 17, 2020. His passing leaves a legacy few have ever achieved. Richard Parsons is remembered for his endless generosity, upmost integrity. He was selfless and a man of his word. His family and friends could always count on him to do what he said. His life was a true testimony of character.
Dick was born May 13, 1937, in Hot Springs. He graduated from Provo High. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Formosa and was on an expeditionary force in Taiwan. Upon returning after his tour, he graduated with a teaching degree from Chadron State. He briefly taught in Rapid City. He then turned to his true passion, heavy equipment, and became a salesman, operator, and eventually owner/operator of Parson’s Construction, specializing in mining and reclamation.
It was in Hot Springs where he met the “love of his life” — Linda Sovinski. Six weeks later, on Aug. 26, 1961, they were married. They were always up for an adventure and enjoyed various outdoor activities and loved to travel. Together they had two children: Kelly (Stan) Scheurer and son, David. He has three grandchildren, Dan, Sherry and Corey, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Words of wisdom from Dick: “Never start today with yesterday’s dirty dishes." "Adversity does not build character, it shows it." "Never complain unless you have a solution to the problem." "You have to know how to calculate that Algebra problem because some day you may need to order gravel.”
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
