Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Duane Edwin Patterson, 86, died Feb. 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 4 at Hills View Evangelical Church in Piedmont. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Patterson, Duane E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments