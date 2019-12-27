Patterson, Gordon G.
GILLETTE, Wyo. | Gordon G. Patterson, 84, died Dec. 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

