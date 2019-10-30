{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Francis E. Paulin, 80, died Oct. 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, with a 7 p.m. wake at St. Isaac Jogues Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, at the church. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments