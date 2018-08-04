Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Harry L. Paulsen, 88, died Aug. 1, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Paulsen, Harry L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments